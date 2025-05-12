LRI Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of LRI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

