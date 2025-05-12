Insider Buying: Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Purchases £30,022.40 in Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider Alex Scrimgeour purchased 75,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £30,022.40 ($39,891.58).

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.93. Everyman Media Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.50 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £36.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (9.36) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. Everyman Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Everyman Media Group plc will post 1.8280793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.13) target price on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Report on EMAN

About Everyman Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.