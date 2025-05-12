F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires £991.76 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 92 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £991.76 ($1,317.78).
FCIT opened at GBX 1,064 ($14.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,054.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.81. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900.75 ($11.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,202.67 ($15.98).
F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 18.50%.
Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.
