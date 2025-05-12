CarParts.com (PRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $146.14 million for the quarter.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on PRTS

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.