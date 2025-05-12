Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.75 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

