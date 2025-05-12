London Co. of Virginia Sells 5,677 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.65% of Keysight Technologies worth $179,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $154.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

