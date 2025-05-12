FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FibroGen

FibroGen Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thane Wettig acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 543,329 shares in the company, valued at $190,165.15. This represents a 36.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,302.70. This trade represents a 339.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 430.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,358,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 605,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 878,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.