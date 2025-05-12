Reviewing FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MOGU shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -22.27% -88.72% -22.29% MOGU N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FiscalNote and MOGU”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $120.27 million 0.89 -$115.46 million $0.07 9.51 MOGU $138.90 million 0.14 -$8.21 million N/A N/A

MOGU has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FiscalNote and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 5 1 3.00 MOGU 0 0 0 0 0.00

FiscalNote currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 295.69%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than MOGU.

Summary

FiscalNote beats MOGU on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

