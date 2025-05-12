StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
