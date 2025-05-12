StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

