Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 1.1%
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.74, for a total value of C$78,354.87. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.
