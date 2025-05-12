Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
CULP stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Culp has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp bought 14,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,164.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,628.20. This trade represents a 17.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 13,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $64,397.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,638,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,322.60. The trade was a 0.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $345,152. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
