Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradata by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Teradata by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

