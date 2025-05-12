GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $39.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.48.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $425.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GDS by 1,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

