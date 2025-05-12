Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 43,591 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 362,291 shares during the period. Emprise Bank bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,924. This represents a 17.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,596.64. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,550. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $747.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

