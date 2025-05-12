Logan Stone Capital LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $5.28 on Monday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. This is an increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

