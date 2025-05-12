Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.49% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $81,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $90.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $97.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

