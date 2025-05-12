LMR Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472,210 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $32,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Infosys by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,912,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,903 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,668.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,470,000 after buying an additional 3,045,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,301,000 after buying an additional 2,478,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

