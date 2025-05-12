JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) is MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $18,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,229,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.