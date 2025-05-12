MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

