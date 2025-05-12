Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $5,851,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $174.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.39. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,708.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,555.72. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,632 shares in the company, valued at $97,546,176. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 356,963 shares of company stock worth $58,204,058 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.28.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

