Promising Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – May 12th

Turning Point Brands, Tilray, and Gibraltar Industries are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the cultivation, processing, distribution or support services of cannabis and hemp products. Investing in these equities offers exposure to the rapidly evolving legal cannabis market, though it also carries risks related to regulatory changes, market volatility and shifting consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $71.62. 109,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. 11,116,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,507,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 74,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.30. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31.

