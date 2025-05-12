Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.96 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

