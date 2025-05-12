Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,620 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in SEA by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $139.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.