Promising Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 9th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, NextEra Energy, GE Vernova, First Solar, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the production, development, or distribution of solar energy and related technologies. This can include manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, installers of solar power systems, and operators of solar farms. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the renewable energy sector and the growth potential of solar power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.65. 103,005,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,922,377. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.38, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.40. 2,107,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,482. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.26. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 10,160,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,764,571. The firm has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,191. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.77. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.58. 3,450,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $306.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.39.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded down $5.42 on Friday, reaching $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,050. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.12.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.75. 1,125,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average is $248.46. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

