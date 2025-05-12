Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tutor Perini traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tutor Perini Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.62.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
Featured Articles
