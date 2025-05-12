Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Barclays

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $2.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

ABEV stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. Ambev has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

