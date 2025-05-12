Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,381 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $199.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

