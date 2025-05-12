MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $169.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $5,954,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,495,308.62. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.