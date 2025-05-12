Utility Stocks To Watch Today – May 9th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Nuvve are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that deliver essential, regulated services—such as electricity, gas, water and sewage—to homes and businesses. Because demand for these utilities remains relatively stable regardless of economic conditions, these stocks tend to exhibit lower volatility and offer steady dividend payouts, attracting income-focused and risk-averse investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.65. 103,005,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,922,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.09. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.40. 2,107,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.26. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 216,434,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,633. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

