MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $228.64 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,317 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Norfolk Southern worth $228,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 94,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 82,509 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 97,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 49,249 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE NSC opened at $223.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.86 and its 200 day moving average is $242.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

