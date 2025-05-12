Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 38,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.28 per share, with a total value of $1,548,846.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,248,359.84. This trade represents a 17.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 122,632 shares of company stock worth $5,072,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

