NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.750-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NRG opened at $119.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NRG Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

