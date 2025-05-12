Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $154.00 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.16.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

