FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Issues Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18, Zacks reports. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. FOX has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on FOX

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.