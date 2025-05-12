Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $736.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $810.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $810.32. The company has a market capitalization of $697.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

