London Co. of Virginia Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,240 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $155,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 659,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,159,000 after buying an additional 482,431 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $37,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,122,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,581,000 after purchasing an additional 853,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $17,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

