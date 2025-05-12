LRI Investments LLC Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 0.4% of LRI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $10,444,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in IQVIA by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

