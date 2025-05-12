Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Parker-Hannifin worth $323,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 16,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $647.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.61. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.12.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

