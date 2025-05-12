Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LINC opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.93 million, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

LINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

