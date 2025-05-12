LRI Investments LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after acquiring an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after acquiring an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,761 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $374.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

