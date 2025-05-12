UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on URGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 28th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

