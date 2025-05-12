Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Primerica worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $268.55 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.75 and its 200-day moving average is $280.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,030. This represents a 53.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

