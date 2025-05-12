MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 1,665 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE DHR opened at $189.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.39 and its 200 day moving average is $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

