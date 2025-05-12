MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $138.46 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $138,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.68, for a total transaction of $19,659,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,914,158.52. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,065 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,685 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.27 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

