Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.84. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 624,212 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 6,054.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

