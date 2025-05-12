MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,244,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,973,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $157.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average is $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $369.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

