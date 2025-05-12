Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Price

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

GBDC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 318,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

