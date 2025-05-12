Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 870 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $279.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.74.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.86.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

