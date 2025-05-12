Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

COP opened at $88.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna set a $136.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

