Abeona Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,499 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 657% compared to the average daily volume of 726 call options.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,260. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.68. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.32.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Transactions at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,439.16. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 652,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

